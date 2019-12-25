Aliens Come From Hell

Rare suppressed Moon Apollo footage of Moon bases, UFO's, Aliens Ships, Ruins, Gold, and pre-flood history tie in. Aliens are shown to be fallen Angels and Devils. This video is higher quality than the ones on you tube

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