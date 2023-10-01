Create New Account
Republican Party Fighting its Leader President Trump
You Silenced Me
Published 15 hours ago

The Republican Party (RNC) are spending their money on presidential candidates who most Republican Americans (MAGA) don't want. Why ?! Because its controlled by "Establishment" Republicans. They want Establishment Republican Ronald DeSantis to be the leader of the RNC.

Keywords
democratscorruptionpresident trumpvoter fraudmagapresidential candidateestablishmentrepublican partyfightsave americacheatcorrupt politics

