Kiev to strike Zaporozhye power plant with dirty-bomb missile on July 5 – Moscow

⚡️ SITREP 4July2023

⚡️ An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by five drones on targets in Moscow region and New Moscow has been foiled this morning.

▫️The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have continued their attempts to conduct offensive operations in Donetsk, Krasny Liman, and South Donetsk directions during the previous 24 hours.

▫️In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces in defense has successfully repelled ten enemy attacks close to Belogorovka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Yagodnoye, Kleshcheevka, Pervomayskoye, Opytnoye, and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic) during the past 24 hours.

▫️In the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost up to 290 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two infantry fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers, as well as one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️An ammunition depot of the AFU 54th Mechanized Brigade has been hit close to Vyemka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, and artillery inflicted losses on the units of AFU 21st and 67th mechanized brigades close to Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️Moreover, four enemy attacks were repelled close to Novovodyanoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️One AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group has been eliminated close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy has suffered losses of over 135 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as two D-30 and one D-20 howitzers in this direction in the past 24 hours.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces have repelled two enemy attacks close to Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic) in the past 24 hours.

▫️In addition, actions of one AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group have been thwarted near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, due to dedicated and cohesive actions of the Russian troops, a strike was delivered to a manpower and hardware cluster of the AFU 106th Territorial Defense Brigade near Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost up to 200 Ukrainian troops, one tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, four armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two Msta-B howitzers, as well as one D-20 howitzer.

▫️Moreover, an ammunition depot of the AFU 47th Mechanized Brigade was destroyed close to Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have inflicted losses on the AFU manpower and hardware close to Berestovoye and Timkovka (Kharkov region).

▫️Moreover, one enemy attack was repelled close to Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy lost up to 30 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, Akatsiya and Giatsint-B self-propelled artillery systems, one D-20 howitzer, and one American-made M777 howitzer during the past 24 hours.

▫️Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 67th Territorial Defense Brigade was neutralized close to Peschanoye (Kharkov region).

▫️In Kherson direction, up to 50 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system have been neutralized over the past 24 hours.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 85 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 102 areas during the day.

▫️Fighter aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Ukrainian Su-25 airplane near Grigorovka, as well as one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near Novogrodovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Russian air defense units have shot down two Su-25 airplanes of the Ukrainian Air Force near Georgievka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In addition, five HIMARS missiles have been intercepted over the past 24 hours.

- Russian Defense Ministry