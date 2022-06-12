Taking the Edge Off the Heat of Summer - the Fun Way

- It is said that water in mud evaporates more slowly, cooling the body longer and more temperately

- Studies show mud to be therapeautic to a number of ailments of the body

- Our animal friends engage in regular mud bathing (deer, bison, hog, hippo, elephant)

- Some cannot live without it (e.g., sumatran rhino -wikipedia)

- To me the feeling of a mud bath is much superior to the chilling and drying of pure water

- Hot days are now something to look forward to