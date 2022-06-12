Taking the Edge Off the Heat of Summer - the Fun Way

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- It is said that water in mud evaporates more slowly, cooling the body longer and more temperately
- Studies show mud to be therapeautic to a number of ailments of the body
- Our animal friends engage in regular mud bathing (deer, bison, hog, hippo, elephant)
- Some cannot live without it (e.g., sumatran rhino -wikipedia)
- To me the feeling of a mud bath is much superior to the chilling and drying of pure water
- Hot days are now something to look forward to