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Mexican Immigration Is War On The United States
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36 views • July 12, 2020
They want the land back that they claim the U.S. government stole from them....so......they are invading the southwest with the goal they call Reconquista. Currently a soft takeover, this reconquering will transition to a violent takeover as the percentage of Mexicans and other latinos in the southwest passes 50%.
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