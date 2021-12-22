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PROJECT CAMELOT BILL WOOD ABOVE _ BEYOND PROJECT LOOKING GLASS
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708 views • December 22, 2021
Mirrored from here. https://youtu.be/nkIIBnIuXHM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtHCofbE1PM&;t=0s
now that I found Kerry's link , I will just direct you there.
Q reference "Project Looking Glass" Bill did some work with this technology. In his 2nd interview with David Wilcock, and Bill Ryan on the project camelot channel , he talked much more about this technology and his use of it. But he does talk about here as well, in less detail I did not mirror that interview, or the the 3rd on Kerry's channel. And currently am not finding them.
There is lots of info here.
131.30 Talking about pentagon and what a tomahawk missile strike looks like compared to a large plane with engines.
135.09 talks about choice of registeredd sex offender
136.36 talks about gathering his data
137.10 being contacted by "a group" that Kerry then categorizes as while hats. They have a huge amount of information fighting for the good guys. ............ they are the patriots...... still in military, government, FBI, CIA all alphabet.
Shorter version of important stuff toward end is here https://youtu.be/GxliVJCWI80
This is why he disappeared to work with them.
Bill disappeared and here are 3 videos he left that explain some things.
https://youtu.be/CgPNR0-Sf7Q
https://youtu.be/8GRM-eWxHFM
https://youtu.be/AqQyhbKkrv0 (explains about his trials and the sex with a minor charges...)
For more on Project looking glass, there is some info here. this was read on Patriots Soapbox the day of the Q post.
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2015/...
for Q updates and patriot news see Patriots' Soapbox News Network LIVE 24, they start a new live feed daily at 6am.
mirroring this site
Uploaded on Jan 17, 2012
An interview with an ex-Navy Seal
who during the years 1992-2000 was sent on top secret bombing missions in the Middle East, predominantly in Iraq. Years after the first Gulf War when we were supposedly not at war with Iraq yet he and Seal Team 9 were targeting Tomahawk Missiles on a monthly basis taking out targets that were increasingly "soft"... involving deaths of hundreds of innocent civilians. Find out how this highly trained young man and his team were coerced by the military into purposely destroying villages and creating future terrorists as part of a plan that would ultimately serve their dark purpose, the war on terror and 911.
And if that weren't enough, hear how he was trained in Area 51 as a specially gifted group of highly classified psi spies to see beyond the famous Looking Glass technology into the future involving 2012 and beyond.
Groundbreaking in every way.
Kerry Cassidy
Project Camelot
http://projectcamelot.org
update: I believe currently this video was removed from project camelot's site.
Category
People & Blogs
License
Standard YouTube Licens
now that I found Kerry's link , I will just direct you there.
Q reference "Project Looking Glass" Bill did some work with this technology. In his 2nd interview with David Wilcock, and Bill Ryan on the project camelot channel , he talked much more about this technology and his use of it. But he does talk about here as well, in less detail I did not mirror that interview, or the the 3rd on Kerry's channel. And currently am not finding them.
There is lots of info here.
131.30 Talking about pentagon and what a tomahawk missile strike looks like compared to a large plane with engines.
135.09 talks about choice of registeredd sex offender
136.36 talks about gathering his data
137.10 being contacted by "a group" that Kerry then categorizes as while hats. They have a huge amount of information fighting for the good guys. ............ they are the patriots...... still in military, government, FBI, CIA all alphabet.
Shorter version of important stuff toward end is here https://youtu.be/GxliVJCWI80
This is why he disappeared to work with them.
Bill disappeared and here are 3 videos he left that explain some things.
https://youtu.be/CgPNR0-Sf7Q
https://youtu.be/8GRM-eWxHFM
https://youtu.be/AqQyhbKkrv0 (explains about his trials and the sex with a minor charges...)
For more on Project looking glass, there is some info here. this was read on Patriots Soapbox the day of the Q post.
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2015/...
for Q updates and patriot news see Patriots' Soapbox News Network LIVE 24, they start a new live feed daily at 6am.
mirroring this site
Uploaded on Jan 17, 2012
An interview with an ex-Navy Seal
who during the years 1992-2000 was sent on top secret bombing missions in the Middle East, predominantly in Iraq. Years after the first Gulf War when we were supposedly not at war with Iraq yet he and Seal Team 9 were targeting Tomahawk Missiles on a monthly basis taking out targets that were increasingly "soft"... involving deaths of hundreds of innocent civilians. Find out how this highly trained young man and his team were coerced by the military into purposely destroying villages and creating future terrorists as part of a plan that would ultimately serve their dark purpose, the war on terror and 911.
And if that weren't enough, hear how he was trained in Area 51 as a specially gifted group of highly classified psi spies to see beyond the famous Looking Glass technology into the future involving 2012 and beyond.
Groundbreaking in every way.
Kerry Cassidy
Project Camelot
http://projectcamelot.org
update: I believe currently this video was removed from project camelot's site.
Category
People & Blogs
License
Standard YouTube Licens
Keywords
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