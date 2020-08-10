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** GET TRUMP ** - GOD BLESS AND PROTECT OUR PRESIDENT - WWG1WGA
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105 views • August 10, 2020
** Patriots Call To Duty - https://www.brighteon.com/6dd6fe6c-356b-4585-9400-fb591de98b8d
** President Trump makes his final moves against the globalists as the Deep State democrats prepare to remove him by force and start the Civil War.
Banned.Video, Darrin McBreen – InfoWars
Video - https://banned.video/watch?id=5f2dcd4e68370e02f2b65364
** Trump's SOS Something Is Terribly Wrong
Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show, August 9, 2020
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EHcJ5JA4VQ
Article - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/trumps-sos-says-something-terribly-wrong
ACTION BULLETIN: Prepare for all-out war against the Luciferians; prepare to remove all governors and mayors who are China puppets engaged in treason, DNC pedophile rings to be exposed
Sunday, August 09, 2020 by: Mike Adams
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-08-09-action-bulletin-prepare-for-all-out-war-against-the-luciferians.html#
** Tips to get the TRUTH out:
(1) make flyers to warn the USPS of mail-in voter fraud and the eventual eradication of our freedom if democrats steal this election. Drop them directly into the mailbox @ USPS locations. Both drive through mailboxes and inside. Also drop in INFOWARS stickers.
(2) Go into "recommended" YouTube videos, which usually appear on the first page -- go into the comment section, write a few sentences of truth then leave a link to BANNED.VIDEO and/or a BRIGHTEON and/or a BITCHUTE video of this show, etc. Fill up those comment sections on YouTube!!! I think after about 15-20 copy/pastes it will not allow the same thing to post so add an asterisk, dot, tilde, whatever.........just keep copy/pasting into the comment section of "popular" leftist videos.......and the best ones are the comments that are upvoted the highest because it will be at the top (in addition to a stand-alone post).
(3) Create your own youtube account and record very short snippets of this show, 5mins or less, then leave a link to the rest of the video back here on Brighteon, Banned.Video, BitChute.........or articles in THEGATEWAYPUNDIT (I've found they are the BEST when it comes to focusing on all the GOOD news about what's going on, AND doesn't have the reputation among leftists the way Breitbart does......even though Breitbart is a great news organization in it's own right).
(4) Post INFOWARS stickers everywhere humanly possible.......heck even in bathroom stalls, above urinals while you're taking a piss!!! Leave several stickers in your back pocket every day. Remember, every day is crucial right now!! If you have LARGE Infowars stickers, such as ones that can be seen from the road while people are in their car, post stickers directly on the steel guardrail of busy intersections. Trust me, they will keep for a very very long time. Also, those big silver utility boxes they are basically everywhere alongside roads. Lots of real estate there for getting a message across......
** President Trump makes his final moves against the globalists as the Deep State democrats prepare to remove him by force and start the Civil War.
Banned.Video, Darrin McBreen – InfoWars
Video - https://banned.video/watch?id=5f2dcd4e68370e02f2b65364
** Trump's SOS Something Is Terribly Wrong
Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show, August 9, 2020
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EHcJ5JA4VQ
Article - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/trumps-sos-says-something-terribly-wrong
ACTION BULLETIN: Prepare for all-out war against the Luciferians; prepare to remove all governors and mayors who are China puppets engaged in treason, DNC pedophile rings to be exposed
Sunday, August 09, 2020 by: Mike Adams
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-08-09-action-bulletin-prepare-for-all-out-war-against-the-luciferians.html#
** Tips to get the TRUTH out:
(1) make flyers to warn the USPS of mail-in voter fraud and the eventual eradication of our freedom if democrats steal this election. Drop them directly into the mailbox @ USPS locations. Both drive through mailboxes and inside. Also drop in INFOWARS stickers.
(2) Go into "recommended" YouTube videos, which usually appear on the first page -- go into the comment section, write a few sentences of truth then leave a link to BANNED.VIDEO and/or a BRIGHTEON and/or a BITCHUTE video of this show, etc. Fill up those comment sections on YouTube!!! I think after about 15-20 copy/pastes it will not allow the same thing to post so add an asterisk, dot, tilde, whatever.........just keep copy/pasting into the comment section of "popular" leftist videos.......and the best ones are the comments that are upvoted the highest because it will be at the top (in addition to a stand-alone post).
(3) Create your own youtube account and record very short snippets of this show, 5mins or less, then leave a link to the rest of the video back here on Brighteon, Banned.Video, BitChute.........or articles in THEGATEWAYPUNDIT (I've found they are the BEST when it comes to focusing on all the GOOD news about what's going on, AND doesn't have the reputation among leftists the way Breitbart does......even though Breitbart is a great news organization in it's own right).
(4) Post INFOWARS stickers everywhere humanly possible.......heck even in bathroom stalls, above urinals while you're taking a piss!!! Leave several stickers in your back pocket every day. Remember, every day is crucial right now!! If you have LARGE Infowars stickers, such as ones that can be seen from the road while people are in their car, post stickers directly on the steel guardrail of busy intersections. Trust me, they will keep for a very very long time. Also, those big silver utility boxes they are basically everywhere alongside roads. Lots of real estate there for getting a message across......
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