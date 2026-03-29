🛸🇺🇦 Russian Gerans attacked Slavyansk in DPR, occupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

One of the targets was the Hotel Ukraine used by the UAF.

Thumbnail, hotel.

Adding:

Norway allocates billions for weapons.

Norway has announced a plan to allocate an additional 115 billion kronen (11.8 billion $) for defense over the next decade, considering that additional funding is necessary to counter the increasingly "unstable situation in the world".

In a statement, Oslo reported that the additional funds will be included in the revised long-term defense plan for 2025–2036, initially approved in 2024. With these expenses, the country plans to reach 3.5% of GDP by 2035.

The additional expenses will be directed towards the acquisition of AARGM-ER missiles for F-35s, two frigates, accelerating the construction of submarines, and forming the "Finmark" brigade. At the same time, the purchase of long-range UAVs for maritime patrol has been canceled.





@DD Geopolitics