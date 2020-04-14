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Top 3 SHTF Budget Guns
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134 views • April 14, 2020
Sensible Prepper's "Top 3 SHTF Budget Guns". If money is tight but you're concerned about self defense and the safety of your family, here are 3 guns you should consider for SHTF.
Personal Safety
Home Defense
Long Range Capability
Thanks for watching~ Sootch00
Music: Pond 5 AC-DC Style Instrumental
Personal Safety
Home Defense
Long Range Capability
Thanks for watching~ Sootch00
Music: Pond 5 AC-DC Style Instrumental
Keywords
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