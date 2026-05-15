God's Original Dream For YOU | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

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You're not here by accident. God's life—His breath—resides in you, meant to fill creation and give you dominion over the earth. This video explores how the earth was prepared for you, how Jesus restores eternal life (Zoe) in you, and how that life can flow through you to bring victory and the fragrance of God into every moment.
God's Original Dream For YOU
Prophetic Time | 16 February 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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