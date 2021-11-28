Yoga is a Satanic Gateway for Demonic Possession! [Apr 3, 2016]

NB: For english use Google Translate.Til alle Jer der dyrker #Yoga og #Spiritualitet dvs #Satan...Jeg har nævnt det før mht 'meditation' og 'spiritualitet', nu skal vi 'Krammw' og være falsk 'positive' og 'kærlige' og vi må ikke snakke om 'dårlige/negative' ting...I stedet for bare at være sit eget naturlige autentiske 'Jeg'...Ligesom på Jobcentret som sender Syge i 'Mindfulness' (meditation)... fordi folk skal lære at være 'positive'.. skal lære kun at udvise 'posotive energier', ikke må udvise deres fuldstændige ærlige autentiske frustration, jeg er ved at brække mig over det...Det det kommer an på er at være sit eget autentiske naturlige 'jeg', noget som er meget svært for mange, da det er vigtigere for dem at 'være på en mådeø' så andre kan lide og accepttere dem..Samt at holde sig fra stoffer som Hash, Speed, Syre, Trip, LSD, Svampe, DMT, Kokain samt øl og spiritus og ikke mindst div Sundhedsstyrelsens lægeordineret anbefalelde 'vaccinationer', 'medicin' som smertestillende og psykofarmaka og hvad der ellers følger med.Samt at spise så vidt muligt økologisk Vegans dvs så vidt muligt undgå kød og alt mad der er 'forarbejdet' pg filtrere alt sit vand evt med et aktiv kulfilter og en Vortex kande.Jeg siger dette åbent til alle jeg kender, og jeg kender en del da jeg er født og opvokset i 'miljøet'.Jeg går så ind for medicinsk cannabis olie især CBD olier imod smerter.Her kunne jeg 'tagge' en hel del personer, men I ved godt hvem I er.... #WakeTheFuckUp...Comments:He is correct...Go back to the 60's when the sexual revolution came to America with Hindu teachers...This isn't exercise but a spiritual practice....Americans are so naive we think practices are something different when it presented to us....--One of the worst teachers I ever had who always seemed to have a bug up her rear was obsessed with yoga... it all makes sense now.--Yoga a Satanic Gateway for Demonic Possession! [03.04.2016]For a start Yoga means the same thing as Religion, to unite oneself with a truth and there is nothing demonic about that as it depends what the truth it is you want to unite with, GD and Satan exist in all of us, it just depends on which one you feed.Yoga is designed to open the Chakra not invoke entities into the body (but that does not mean they don't do this) and if the Chakra exist then they were put there by GD and this was no mistake as GD and Nature don't make mistakes, and what is nature but an expression of GD.The 7 Chakra relate directly to Revelations and the 7 Chruchs of Asiah not Asia as that is an obvious mistranslation, the Virtues are also in this relationship.Now I can't comment on the Satanic aspects you talk of as I have no experience in those matters other than its obvious it exists.These people you speak of obviously don't follow the 7 virtues but the 7 deadly sins and that is what makes their practice Satanic, not because they do Yoga but because they do everything for personal gain and to hurt other's..When you pray its for the benefit of others and that is the beginning of what it means to create miracles and the true meaning of Unconditional Love, the opposite of what they do.There is a lot to this but most Christians go deaf to real knowledge as belief rules your path.Belief is only the beginning of the journey but it must become Knowledge at some stage otherwise you will never gain any wisdom and wisdom only comes with experience.Obviously you don't need experience in evil to know it exists so the opposite to this is the teacher.I can assure you that you will never find any salvation in a book without first understanding what said book is trying to tell you.Here's a clue, the 7 virtues are the ethics and the 10 commandments are the morals that flows from the virtues, so if you are not following them both in that order you are no Christian no matter what you believe.Now Yoga and meditation i.e controlling the breathing and relaxing the body to confront those aspects of ones psychology that does not coincide with the Virtues, its about control and purity, now the positions in Yoga are used to create vitality and health for certain parts of the body so I don't know what Crowley was doing and I'm not interested.Why do you think they want you to know what they are doing?Because it creates negative energies and fear as anger comes from fear and that is part of the 7 deadly sins.A Call For An Uprising395K subscribers75,113 views • Apr 3, 2016Connect The Dots - 13145 subscribers