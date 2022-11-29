Glenn THIS is what the protests in China are REALLY ABOUT

Glenn Beck
November 28, 2022
This isn’t just about COVID, Glenn says. In fact, the protests currently spreading throughout China are about something much, much more serious: Slavery and control. In this clip, Glenn dives into the real motivation behind the protests. He explains why they’re different from the 1989 ones at Tiananmen Square, and he predicts how these events could play out in our near future…
