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WARNING - GORY SCENE: When super soldiers activated by Order 666 5G they will exterminate all humans
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752 views • October 02, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021).
Warning: Video contains violent and graphic movie scene content. Watch at your own discretion. If you get nightmares from horror movies, do not watch it. It is not super gory, but there is one very gory scene. When the millions and millions of uberman super soldiers like the Illuminati NWO former Satanist New Age Wicca witch feminist Draco hybrid Jessica Marrocco’s assassin alter personality and AI “black goo” femtobot cybernetics are triggered and activated by Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils’ Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich “Black Sun” Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites’ “Order 666” 5G frequencies, they will start exterminating all the human homo-sapiens specie populace and slaughtering them in great numbers, after we real Christians are finished with our warning and are raptured up to heaven, just like in Noah’s Atlantis days when the nephilim & chimera aliens massacred the human homo-sapiens specie and ate them. Whether they “Illuminati Harry Potter New Age Wicca witch” femtobot nanite DNA transfigure into vampires or werewolves or wendigo or Naga or hulks or Sabretooth or animals or other Atlantis Illuminati New Age nephilim & chimera alien beings depends on their individual femtotech nanite configuration and 5G frequency and programming and the demonic entities attached to them. They will have time dilation lightning speed to move like the superhero “Flash,” and teleport, and open wormhole portals to time travel, and ability to heal instantly with Wolverine’s nanite femtobots, and femtobot upgrade super strength to lift tanks, and “higher 4th 5th dimensional” cybernetic implant weapons inside their bodies, which Russ Dizdar has been hiding from you humans. It will occur after the rapture of us real Christians up into heaven, after our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ Holy Spirit is gone from the earth, and the devil and his fallen angels’ full-scale human extermination and replacement is activated by their “black awakening” or QAnon’s “great awakening.” You have been warned. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Warning: Video contains violent and graphic movie scene content. Watch at your own discretion. If you get nightmares from horror movies, do not watch it. It is not super gory, but there is one very gory scene. When the millions and millions of uberman super soldiers like the Illuminati NWO former Satanist New Age Wicca witch feminist Draco hybrid Jessica Marrocco’s assassin alter personality and AI “black goo” femtobot cybernetics are triggered and activated by Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils’ Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich “Black Sun” Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites’ “Order 666” 5G frequencies, they will start exterminating all the human homo-sapiens specie populace and slaughtering them in great numbers, after we real Christians are finished with our warning and are raptured up to heaven, just like in Noah’s Atlantis days when the nephilim & chimera aliens massacred the human homo-sapiens specie and ate them. Whether they “Illuminati Harry Potter New Age Wicca witch” femtobot nanite DNA transfigure into vampires or werewolves or wendigo or Naga or hulks or Sabretooth or animals or other Atlantis Illuminati New Age nephilim & chimera alien beings depends on their individual femtotech nanite configuration and 5G frequency and programming and the demonic entities attached to them. They will have time dilation lightning speed to move like the superhero “Flash,” and teleport, and open wormhole portals to time travel, and ability to heal instantly with Wolverine’s nanite femtobots, and femtobot upgrade super strength to lift tanks, and “higher 4th 5th dimensional” cybernetic implant weapons inside their bodies, which Russ Dizdar has been hiding from you humans. It will occur after the rapture of us real Christians up into heaven, after our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ Holy Spirit is gone from the earth, and the devil and his fallen angels’ full-scale human extermination and replacement is activated by their “black awakening” or QAnon’s “great awakening.” You have been warned. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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