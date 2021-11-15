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Warning! Whistleblower Nurse Reveals Medical Tracking Code To Be Used To Hunt Anti-Vaxxers.· Nov 15, 2021
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605 views • November 15, 2021
The establishment is setting up a secret database to track the un-vaccinated. Whistleblower nurse reads an email from an insurance provider and the message is chilling. The medical ICD 10 Code Z28.20 will be used by insurance companies to classify those who would not accept the COVID-19 vaccine into their lives, and place them into a database which could be used in future un-vaccinated roundups and quarantines.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6192caa96eb7794b57d78421
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6192caa96eb7794b57d78421
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