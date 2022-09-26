Reasons for the War Between Russia and Ukraine - Short Documentary

I'm sharing this video with description from, John Mark Dougan on YouTube.
By
the end of 2021, Ukraine amassed 150,000 troops near the border of
the Donbass and Lugansk in an effort to conquer those territories
ravaged by years of war. A large-scale Ukrainian aggression was being
launched. For years, the US and its allies have been furnishing Kiev
with military aid worth billions of dollars for training and
equipment. The country was long chosen as NATO’s foothold right on
Russia’s doorstep.
Kiev
insists the Russian offensive was unprovoked, but multiple attempts
on the part of Moscow to negotiate the ‘rules’ and NATO expansion
in Europe failed. When Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February
24, it targeted strategic objects - military ranges, factories, arms
depots and airfields. Now Russia is seeking to take over land
corridors to Crimea. Moscow is ready for a peace deal, but Kiev has
other plans, which is to defeat Russia on the battlefield with the
help of western weapons.
However, military aid provided by the West won’t turn the tide in the Ukrainian conflict. It only protracts it, resulting in more unnecessary deaths among civilians and the military. Experts in the documentary explain why the ongoing fighting is a proxy war between Russia and the US - and why it’s a boon for the American defense industry. ‘It’s one of these situations where the US can take part in a conflict without losing its people’.
