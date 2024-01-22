Iconic In-N-Out Burger Shutting Down PROFITABLE Oakland Location-- (CRIME)

In-N-Out Burger in Alameda county, Oakland, has shut down a profitable location because of the Woke induced crimewave by Soros DA Pamela Price. You can't even keep a profitable company where people fear for their lives. The bay area and California are insane, the tsunami of destruction has descended upon you.
Company says woke crime wave + safety overrides profits.
#alamedacounty #pamelaprice #crime #bayarea
