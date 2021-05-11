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How Bill Gates and the WHO CRUSHED Hydroxychloroquine 😡 Killing MILLIONS
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63 views • May 11, 2021
This is the story of how the best allopathic therapy for COVID-19 was CRUSHED by Bill Gates and the WHO using DEADLY DOSES in order to keep the vaccine narrative and make BILLIONS of dollars. Effectively KILLING MILLIONS all over the world by denying the cure and now KILLING MORE with the mRNA nano technological gene therapy "vaccines" a.k.a murder weapons. Video originally aired at http://www.thehighwire.com on June 18th 2020. http://www.c19study.com
”Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread”
M Vincent / E Bergeron / S Benjannet, PubMed.gov - August 22nd 2005
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16115318/
”A Report on Successful Treatment of Coronavirus”
Vladimir Zelenko, Global Research - March 30th 2020
https://www.globalresearch.ca/report-successful-treatment-coronavirus/5708056
”COVID-19 outpatients: early risk-stratified treatment with zinc plus low-dose hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin: a retrospective case series study”
R Derwanda / M Scholz / V Zelenko, ScienceDirect - July 3rd 2020
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0924857920304258
”Hydroxychloroquine rated ‘most effective’ coronavirus treatment”
Natalie O’Neill, New York Post - April 2nd 2020
https://nypost.com/2020/04/02/hydroxychloroquine-most-effective-coronavirus-treatment-poll/
”Hydroxychloroquine lowers COVID-19 death rate, study finds”
S Rahal / B LeBlanc, Detroit News, Henry Ford Health System - July 2nd 2020
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/07/02/michigan-henry-ford-health-study-finds-hydroxychloroquine-lowers-covid-19-death-rate/5365090002/
”WHO "Solidarity" and UK "Recovery" Clinical Trials of
Hydroxychloroquine using Potentially Fatal Doses”
Meryl Nass, Age of Autism, WHO.int, Recoverytrial.net - June 16th 2020
https://www.ageofautism.com/2020/06/who-solidarity-and-uk-recovery-clinical-trials-of-hydroxychloroquine-using-potentially-fatal-doses.html
”FDA Revokes Emergency Use Authorization for Hydroxychloroquine”
U.S. Food & Drug Administration FDA, Press Release - June 15th 2020
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-revokes-emergency-use-authorization-chloroquine-and
”RETRACTED: Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis”
Mandeep R Mehra, The Lancet - May 22nd 2020
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31180-6/fulltext
Alternative URL: http://tinyurl.com/HCQ-Lancet
”The Lancet has made one of the biggest retractions in modern history.
How could this happen?”
James Heathers, The Guardian - June 5th 2020
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jun/05/lancet-had-to-do-one-of-the-biggest-retractions-in-modern-history-how-could-this-happen
”Another Highly-Touted Hydroxychloroquine Study Turns out to Be a Joke”
Bonchie, Red State - June 15th 2020
https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/06/15/another-highly-touted-hydroxychloroquine-study-turns-out-to-be-a-joke-n241861
”An Effective COVID Treatment the Media Continues to Besmirch”
Steven Hatfill, Real Clear Politics - August 4th 2020
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/08/04/an_effective_covid_treatment_the_media_continues_to_besmirch_143875.html#!
”Hydroxychloroquine: Drug Usage Statistics, United States, 2008 - 2018”
Clincalc.com, Hydroxychloroquine - 2008-2018
https://clincalc.com/DrugStats/Drugs/Hydroxychloroquine
”COVID-19 treatment trends over 6 weeks and 33,700 interviews”
Brooke Matthews, Sermo - May 7th 2020
https://www.sermo.com/press-releases/sermo-reports-covid-19-treatment-trends-over-6-weeks-and-33700-interviews-usage-efficacy-and-safety-perceptions-of-most-used-therapies/
”Hydroxychloroquine could save up to 100,000 lives if used for COVID-19”
Joshua Nelson / Laura Ingraham, Fox News Ingraham Angle - July 21st 2020
https://www.foxnews.com/media/hydroxychloroquine-could-save-lives-ingraham-yale-professor
”Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread”
M Vincent / E Bergeron / S Benjannet, PubMed.gov - August 22nd 2005
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16115318/
”A Report on Successful Treatment of Coronavirus”
Vladimir Zelenko, Global Research - March 30th 2020
https://www.globalresearch.ca/report-successful-treatment-coronavirus/5708056
”COVID-19 outpatients: early risk-stratified treatment with zinc plus low-dose hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin: a retrospective case series study”
R Derwanda / M Scholz / V Zelenko, ScienceDirect - July 3rd 2020
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0924857920304258
”Hydroxychloroquine rated ‘most effective’ coronavirus treatment”
Natalie O’Neill, New York Post - April 2nd 2020
https://nypost.com/2020/04/02/hydroxychloroquine-most-effective-coronavirus-treatment-poll/
”Hydroxychloroquine lowers COVID-19 death rate, study finds”
S Rahal / B LeBlanc, Detroit News, Henry Ford Health System - July 2nd 2020
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/07/02/michigan-henry-ford-health-study-finds-hydroxychloroquine-lowers-covid-19-death-rate/5365090002/
”WHO "Solidarity" and UK "Recovery" Clinical Trials of
Hydroxychloroquine using Potentially Fatal Doses”
Meryl Nass, Age of Autism, WHO.int, Recoverytrial.net - June 16th 2020
https://www.ageofautism.com/2020/06/who-solidarity-and-uk-recovery-clinical-trials-of-hydroxychloroquine-using-potentially-fatal-doses.html
”FDA Revokes Emergency Use Authorization for Hydroxychloroquine”
U.S. Food & Drug Administration FDA, Press Release - June 15th 2020
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-revokes-emergency-use-authorization-chloroquine-and
”RETRACTED: Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis”
Mandeep R Mehra, The Lancet - May 22nd 2020
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31180-6/fulltext
Alternative URL: http://tinyurl.com/HCQ-Lancet
”The Lancet has made one of the biggest retractions in modern history.
How could this happen?”
James Heathers, The Guardian - June 5th 2020
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jun/05/lancet-had-to-do-one-of-the-biggest-retractions-in-modern-history-how-could-this-happen
”Another Highly-Touted Hydroxychloroquine Study Turns out to Be a Joke”
Bonchie, Red State - June 15th 2020
https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/06/15/another-highly-touted-hydroxychloroquine-study-turns-out-to-be-a-joke-n241861
”An Effective COVID Treatment the Media Continues to Besmirch”
Steven Hatfill, Real Clear Politics - August 4th 2020
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/08/04/an_effective_covid_treatment_the_media_continues_to_besmirch_143875.html#!
”Hydroxychloroquine: Drug Usage Statistics, United States, 2008 - 2018”
Clincalc.com, Hydroxychloroquine - 2008-2018
https://clincalc.com/DrugStats/Drugs/Hydroxychloroquine
”COVID-19 treatment trends over 6 weeks and 33,700 interviews”
Brooke Matthews, Sermo - May 7th 2020
https://www.sermo.com/press-releases/sermo-reports-covid-19-treatment-trends-over-6-weeks-and-33700-interviews-usage-efficacy-and-safety-perceptions-of-most-used-therapies/
”Hydroxychloroquine could save up to 100,000 lives if used for COVID-19”
Joshua Nelson / Laura Ingraham, Fox News Ingraham Angle - July 21st 2020
https://www.foxnews.com/media/hydroxychloroquine-could-save-lives-ingraham-yale-professor
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