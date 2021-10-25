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The Curious Story of The Giant of Kandahar - Afghanistan - 2002
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98 views • October 25, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TuY6XF2ZBNU
This sounds incredible and we have to ask why this would be hidden from our view? What is it they don't want us to know?
This sounds incredible and we have to ask why this would be hidden from our view? What is it they don't want us to know?
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