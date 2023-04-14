Dr Jill Vecchio - How Obamacare Was A Set Up For Covid-19

Today on the Naturally Inspired Dr Jill Vecchio is joining us. Dr. Vecchio is a retired physician who specialized in Radiology with sub-specialization in Women’s Imaging, practicing since 1997. She became politically active after reading the PPACA/”Obamacare”, and began speaking publicly on healthcare policy with an emphasis on market-driven ideas for healthcare reform. She has been on radio, internet and television and has had her own radio show. Dr. Vecchio is currently a Healthcare Policy fellow for Centennial Institute, and Healthcare Issues Instructor for Leadership Program of the Rockies.

She has been a regular guest on the Kim Monson radio show for many years and has researched and spoken extensively on issues such as Covid, The Great Reset, the Constitution, Public/Private Partnerships and NGOs, Farming, China, Russia/Ukraine conflict, Healthcare and market-driven solutions, Immigration, political corruption, Electromagnetic Pulse/ electric grid failure, and Central/World Banking. She also has done extensive research on Child and Human trafficking.

She has been a surrogate speaker for a Presidential campaign, and has worked with multiple members of Congress and Senate over the years. She has worked with businesses, policy groups, campaigns and government officials at the local, state, national and international levels. In 2017 she was invited to the White House to participate in a Healthcare Roundtable with the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Please welcome Dr Jill Vecchio to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.

