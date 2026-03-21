Medical Ambush, and Satan Juice

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Compulsory medicine is eternally unlawful, yesterday, today, and forever.
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This clip is taken from 'End-Times Curtain Raiser' - Episode 5 - at https://www.brighteon.com/d6c77402-e33d-46f1-9f66-e3cfcaff994a
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