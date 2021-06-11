WHEN LOVED ONES GET VAXXED WITH THE GENETIC-MODIFICATION JAB [2021-05-31] - ALBERTO LOPEZ (VIDEO)



Covid Vaccine Questionnaire to show people to wake them up:

Here are 12 important questions and answers before considering getting Covid-19 vaxxed:

‘1. "If I get vaccinated, can I stop wearing a mask(s)?" Government: "NO"

2. "If I get vaccinated will the restaurants, bars, schools, fitness clubs, hair salons, etc. reopen and will people be able to get back to work like normal? Government: "NO"

3. "If I get vaccinated will I be resistant to Covid?" Government: "Maybe. We don't know exactly, but probably not."

4. "If I get vaccinated, at least I won't be contagious to others - right?" Government: "NO. The vaccine doesn’t stop transmission."

5. "If I get vaccinated, how long will the vaccine last?" Government: "No one knows. All Covid "vaccines" are still in the experimental stage."

6. "If I get vaccinated, can I stop social distancing?" Government: "NO"

7. "If my parents, grandparents and myself all get vaccinated can we hug each other again?" Government: "NO"

8. "So, what's the benefit of getting vaccinated?" Government: "Hoping that the virus won't kill you."

9."Are you sure the vaccine won't injure or kill me?" Government: "NO"

10. "If statistically the virus won't kill me (99.7% survival rate), why should I get vaccinated "Government: "To protect others."

11. "So, if I get vaccinated, I can protect 100% of people I come in contact with" Government: "NO"

12. "If I experience a severe adverse reaction, long term effects (still unknown) or die from the vaccine will I (or my family) be compensated from the vaccine manufacturer or the Government" Government: "NO - the government and vaccine manufacturers have 100% zero liability regarding this experimental drug."