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Why mysterious hepatoprotective herbs are essential for biohackers 🌿 "Adaptogens" Book Review
jroseland
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133 views • July 25, 2022

This is the definitive guide to adaptogenic herbs, formerly known as “tonics” that counter the effects of age and stress on the body. After perusing hundreds of studies on Pubmed along with digesting the questionable grammar of numerous self-reporters posting in various forums there were just a few things this book enlightened me about adaptogens.


Read Review 🔖 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/1261-adaptogens

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Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


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healthnatural healthherbsadaptogensbook reviewschisandraadaptogenicherbalismhepatoprotective
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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