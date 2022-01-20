Second Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet Daniel

It is highly recommended that you read first:Second Coming of Christ - exact timing in RevelationYou don't like to click on links, search the Title on Brigtheon.Without reading the above Study you will lose all the scriptural background that was previously established and you will be missing an important Revelation given to the Apostle John which complements, confirms, verifies and clarifies with greater details the Prophecy of Daniel.Scriptures in the above Study have allowed blinded folks (including myself) to clearly discern the Truth!We all know the 70 weeks Prophecy, in the verses below half a week means 3 1/2 years of 360 days or a total of 1260 Days.Daniel 9:26 ... and the people of the prince that shall come shall destroy the city and the sanctuary; and the end thereof shall be with a flood, and unto the end of the war desolations are determined.27 And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate.In the midst of the week, (after 1260 days of war), the Romans destroyed the temple and caused the Sacrifice and the Oblation to cease.On the 9th day of the month of AV of the Jewish year 3830 (August 2nd 70 AD) the Temple was destroyed.Daniel 12:11 And from the time that the daily sacrifice shall be taken away, and the abomination that maketh desolate set up, there shall be a thousand two hundred and ninety days.Luke 21:20And when ye shall see Jerusalem compassed with armies, then know that the desolation thereof is nigh.Based on the Prophecy of Daniel 12:11 after 30 days of the destruction of the Temple, the city of Jerusalem would be made desolate. (Abomination of Desolation 1290 - 1260 = 30 days)In his book "Wars of the Jews" the Jewish historian Flavius Josephus wrote:"AND thus was Jerusalem taken, in the second year of the reign of Vespasian, on the eighth day of the month Gorpeius [Elul]."Using the Jewish Calendar Converter, the eight day of the month of Elul 70AD is August 31st, 70 AD.According to the Prophecy revealed to Daniel, the City would fall 30 Days after the destruction of the Temple. Even after the city fell, the slaughter did not stop. Elderly, infirm, incapacitated among the prisoners were killed. It cannot be clearly established the date when the killing stopped. For the rest of the Prisoners, many were sent in captivity to Egyptian Mines, others were used for Blood Sport.Now let's do a time synchronization with Revelation, just before the 7th Angel started to sound the trumpet, it is written in Revelation 11:13 that in the ("Earth" quake) shaking, upheaval or fighting: 1/10 of the City had already fallen. When the 7th Trumpet sounded it was the rest of the story of the fall of Jerusalem. A very important detail is given so it can be accurately marked: the Calendar date of 10th of the Month of Tishri. In the year 70 AD it was October 1st, the Day of Atonement, this was the only day of the year the Holy of Holies was opened and the Ark of the Covenant could be seen. (Hebrew 9: 7 to 8)Revelation 11:19And the temple of God was opened in heaven, and there was seen in his temple the ark of his testament: and there were lightnings, and voices, and thunderings, and an earthquake, and great hail.(Read Leviticus 23:27 and Leviticus 23: 34) During the same month of October just after the Feast of the Day of Atonement there was the Feast of Tabernacles with these following dates:15 tishri 3831 6 October 70 AD Feast of Tabernacles 1st Day Sabbath23 tishri 3831 14 October 70 AD Feast of Tabernacles 8th Day SabbathAfter explaining all this, now let's go back to the Prophecy of Daniel:Daniel 12:12 BLESSED IS HE THAT WAITETH, and cometh to the thousand three hundred and five and thirty days.Let's do the Math: (1335 - 1260 = 75 days), 75 days after the Temple's Destruction on August 2th 70 AD, falls just after the end of the 8th Day Sabbath of the Feast of Tabernacles on October 15th, 70 AD.Now comes the huge Revelation: the Hebrew Word "chakah" translated "waiteth" in Daniel 12:12 (you just read above) is also used in Isaiah 30:Isaiah 30:18 And therefore will the Lord wait, that he may be gracious unto you, and therefore will he be exalted, that he may have mercy upon you: for the Lord is a God of judgment: BLESSED ARE ALL THEY THAT WAIT FOR HIM.It was revealed to the Prophet Daniel:1) The exact date and the day of the Temple Destruction2) The exact date and the day of the fall of the City of Jerusalem3) The exact date and the day of the Second Coming of Christ