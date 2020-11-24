Ask Seek and Knock - Trials and Temptations - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight

(I Corinthians 10:13 [TS2009]) No trial has overtaken you except such as is common to man, and Elohim is trustworthy, who shall not allow you to be tried beyond what you are able, but with the trial shall also make the way of escape, enabling you to bear it.Join us with another episode of Ask Seek and Knock as we talk about Trials and Temptations as it relates to The Word of Yehovah. And as Always, Take everything you hear today to your prayer closet and ask Yehovah if it be true..We take donations at:Thank You For Watching and may Yashua be with you