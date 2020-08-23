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ΟΙ ΣΑΤΑΝΟΠΛΗΚΤΟΙ ΑΠΑΓΩΓΕΙΣ ΠΑΙΔΙΩΝ ΝΟΜΟΘΕΤΗΣΑΝ ΠΑΙΔΟΜΑΖΩΜΑ ΚΑΙ ΟΙ ΡΑΓΙΑΔΕΣ ΦΤΙΑΧΝΟΥΝ ΚΟΜΜΑΤΑ & ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΑ!
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661 views • August 23, 2020
ΟΙ ΣΑΤΑΝΟΠΛΗΚΤΟΙ ΑΠΑΓΩΓΕΙΣ ΠΑΙΔΙΩΝ
ΝΟΜΟΘΕΤΗΣΑΝ ΠΑΙΔΟΜΑΖΩΜΑ ΚΑΙ
ΟΙ ΡΑΓΙΑΔΕΣ ΦΤΙΑΧΝΟΥΝ ΚΟΜΜΑΤΑ & ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΑ!
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ΝΟΜΟΘΕΤΗΣΑΝ ΠΑΙΔΟΜΑΖΩΜΑ ΚΑΙ
ΟΙ ΡΑΓΙΑΔΕΣ ΦΤΙΑΧΝΟΥΝ ΚΟΜΜΑΤΑ & ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΑ!
Ο Γιάννης Δεμερτζής & ο Λουκάς Κίνιας
ενώνουν τις κραυγές τους...
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