Older Doctors and Nurses knew Young ones have not learned about nutrition or vaccines

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Judy Mikovits, PhD: In the beginning of COVID, every doctor that was over 60 years old knew the truth, and so they all retired, quit or were killed.

Kate Dally: You're right, all the older nurses left

Judy Mikovits, PhD: correct. They were either,

Kate Dally: left the young ones that do whatever they're told

Judy Mikovits, PhD: and that do whatever they're told. In our medical schools, we haven't taught, and again, kudos to President Trump. Nutrition or vaccines. We haven't taught. I haven't been allowed to teach. I'm a professor. I'm not a medical doctor. I'm a PhD. I'm a professor. I make drugs, it's what I do, and cure people, that's what I do. And I haven't been able to teach that. Your literature is criminal fraud. So how do your young doctors know when I just told you the tops of your Institutes of Medicine, peer review, which was supposed to be, you know, peer review, if you use the name at all, anonymous peer review. I told you, all three reviewers, they created this. Are any of them going to pay for the criminal fraud that was that caused this nightmare of explosions of cancers?

10/08/2025 - The Kate Dalley Show: https://rumble.com/v701pla-the-kate-dalley-show.html

Course on ArkHub: Natural Protocols for Vaccine Injury Recovery: https://app.arkhub.io/program-details/2135



CORRUPTED JOURNALS & OUR 2009 XMRV SCIENCE PAPER: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/corrupted-journals-our-2009-xmrv-science-paper