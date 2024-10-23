BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty. If More Christians Voted.........
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
45 followers
8 views • 6 months ago

According to in depth analysis, as you will see in today's video Warriors Of Light; if there is only a small increase in the numbers of Christians registering and voting. We could dominate every election for the foreseeable future. Shame on any church that doesn't preach and teach on the value of voting as a Christian today! Let's Rock!


Video credits:

Audio Adrenaline - We're A Band

Put Audio Adrenaline on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3NC3Jly

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4higCis

AudioAOfficial

@AudioAOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBsB4q6-KVUoESyMyGZj8IQ


CBN News - Only Half of U.S. Christians Voting

CBN (The Christian Broadcasting Network)

https://apple.co/3Yy777f

https://amzn.to/3NAor5m

CBN News

@CBNnewsonline

https://www.youtube.com/@CBNnewsonline


The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

letesandwarriors.locals.com!

Keywords
godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
