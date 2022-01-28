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'UKRAINE Preparing OFFENSIVE Operations In the DONBASS - Anti Government DPR Forces - Live in Donetsk Patrick Lancaster, 012622
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91 views • January 28, 2022
Thank you Patrick Lancaster on YouTube. He said the following:
With all-out war "imminent" I am coming to you from Donetsk with a special report on the information(With full English Translation) you will never see in the Main Stream Media. (Must Watch ALL)
In Ukraine the government is "replenishing the military and operational supplies" on the frontline, and "Preparing the armed formations of Ukraine for offensive operations in the Donbass."
The hospitals are "patients who are being treated are urgently discharged and sent to their duty stations for outpatient treatment."
As said by the official representative of the People's Militia of the DPR, Eduard Basurin, in an urgent statement today.
With all-out war "imminent" I am coming to you from Donetsk with a special report on the information(With full English Translation) you will never see in the Main Stream Media. (Must Watch ALL)
In Ukraine the government is "replenishing the military and operational supplies" on the frontline, and "Preparing the armed formations of Ukraine for offensive operations in the Donbass."
The hospitals are "patients who are being treated are urgently discharged and sent to their duty stations for outpatient treatment."
As said by the official representative of the People's Militia of the DPR, Eduard Basurin, in an urgent statement today.
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