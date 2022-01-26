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THE ULTIMATE DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE VIDEO
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286 views • January 26, 2022
RedPillWorld
6120 subscribers
You would think those that are unsure would be able to watch this video and not take the vaccine. However, the brainwashing is so deep, and the lust and craving for a safe and happy environment were everything is fine...makes it impossible for most to even begin to come to grips with the great evil deception being done to them. You cannot open their eyes. They have to see it. You cannot shine enough light for them. At some point they need to take charge of the flashlight and point it to the truth themselves.
6120 subscribers
You would think those that are unsure would be able to watch this video and not take the vaccine. However, the brainwashing is so deep, and the lust and craving for a safe and happy environment were everything is fine...makes it impossible for most to even begin to come to grips with the great evil deception being done to them. You cannot open their eyes. They have to see it. You cannot shine enough light for them. At some point they need to take charge of the flashlight and point it to the truth themselves.
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