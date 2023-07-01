Create New Account
CCP uses Zoom to collect the INTEL all over the world
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago

https://gettr.com/post/p2kzbp103e7

On 27 June 2021 Miles Guo revealed that The development of Zoom has been strongly supported by Xi Jinping, Wang Qishan and Zhao Kezhi. CCP uses Zoom to collect the INTEL all over the world.

#TakeDownTheCCP

#FreeMilesGuo

#GuoHasTheGoods


