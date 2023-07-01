https://gettr.com/post/p2kzbp103e7
On 27 June 2021 Miles Guo revealed that The development of Zoom has been strongly supported by Xi Jinping, Wang Qishan and Zhao Kezhi. CCP uses Zoom to collect the INTEL all over the world.
#TakeDownTheCCP
#FreeMilesGuo
#GuoHasTheGoods
