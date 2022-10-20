Miles Guo: How can the people of the New Federal State of China (NFSC) survive the unprecedented disaster that humanity is facing?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/478820
Summary：From the stories of those who experienced WWI and WWII, we can conclude that people who have the ability to survive a crisis possess three traits: having faith, being able to distinguish good from evil, and being truly well-cultivated