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Hidden Footage of Walmart & Fema Underground Tunnels Breaking News January 28th. 2022
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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1150 views • January 28, 2022
The Vision News Host Sherri Lynn https://sherrilynn.com
Hidden Footage of Walmart & Fema Underground Tunnels Breaking News January 28th. 2022

Praying Mama's and Papa's / Pray With Me

Attorney General Document https://www.fullyliveacademy.com/attorneygeneraldocument

Colossians 1:3 |
We give thanks to God and the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, praying always for you,

Jude 1:20 |
But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost,

Daniel 6:11 |
Then these men assembled, and found Daniel praying and making supplication before his God.

Luke 1:10 |
And the whole multitude of the people were praying without at the time of incense.

Luke 9:18 |
And it came to pass, as he was alone praying, his disciples were with him: and he asked them, saying, Whom say the people that I am?

1 Corinthians 11:4 |
Every man praying or prophesying, having his head covered, dishonoureth his head.

National Liberty Alliance to learn our Constitution www.nationallibertyalliance.org

15 And the LORD God took the man, and put him into the garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it.

* Stop HR 5 Bill, Save The Children! *

All these clips and videos are on mt Telegram, Fallow Me https://t.me/SherriLynnMinistries

* Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.

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God Bless,
Sherri Lynn
Keywords
godwalmartjesusbreaking newsfemacampstruckerstunnelssave childrensherri lynnthe vision news
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