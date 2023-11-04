Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: November 2-3, 2023





▪️The Israel Defense Forces continue the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip from three directions. In the northwestern part of the enclave, the Israelis managed to advance 5 kilometers along the al-Rasheed road.





To the east, IDF units are fighting on the outskirts of the town of Beit Hanoun. The Israelis are trying not to engage in protracted battles in urban areas and are operating in the open.





▪️Meanwhile, to the south, the Israelis were able to fight their way into the enclave for 6 kilometers and reach the al-Rasheed road from the other side.





▪️The Israeli Air Force again struck in close proximity to Gaza hospitals. An ambulance was destroyed near al-Shifa hospital, again killing a large number of civilians.





▪️The Israelis deported 7,000 Palestinian workers to Gaza right during the hostilities. According to Palestinians who were previously detained by Israeli security services, they were tortured before being deported to the war zone.





▪️Palestinian militants, for their part, continue to shell Israeli towns. The strikes hit Be'er Sheva, El'ad and small settlements along the border with the Gaza Strip.





▪️Fighters of the Yemeni Shiite Ansar Allah movement again attempted to launch a missile strikes on facilities in southern Israel. The targets this time were Eilat and Hatzerim Airbase.





▪️Violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces continue throughout the West Bank. Violence has increased significantly in Jenin.





▪️On the border with Lebanon, the situation has deteriorated significantly: Hezbollah has attacked some 20 IDF strongholds in that area. The Israelis, on the other hand, continue to return fire on southern Lebanese territories, and there have been civilian casualties.





▪️Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah made an address on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The speech was devoid of any specifics.