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Why I'm Not Buying Elon Musk (Behind so much EVIL)
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97 views • May 03, 2022
The list of reasons to run from Elon Musk are numerous. He is pushing a soul trap. We're consistent on our POV about Elon but it is worst than we thought.
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/what-did-elon-musk-say-about-mrna-and-what-it-can-do-to-you-freak-show/
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Why I'm Not Buying Elon Musk (Pushing nothing but EVIL)
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/what-did-elon-musk-say-about-mrna-and-what-it-can-do-to-you-freak-show/
Please support us: [email protected] paypal
https://sjwellfire.com/support/
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.
Why I'm Not Buying Elon Musk (Pushing nothing but EVIL)
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