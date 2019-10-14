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The History of the Federal Reserve
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222 views • October 14, 2019
Anyone seeking to prove the existence of conspiracies in America needs look no further than the origin of our present central bank. Here is a well documented conspiracy involving the very names tied to modern secret societies. They called it the Federal Reserve, but it is neither federal nor a reserve. It is about as federal as Federal Express, and as much a reserve as American Indian reservations. The following "History of the Federal Reserve" was taken from the book, "The Atlantean Conspiracy," available here:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
For more information about this and other conspiracy related topics, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
For more information about this and other conspiracy related topics, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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