How the Original Languages of the Bible Show that Men and Women Are Equal in Marriage and the Church

This video talks in a non-technical way about the variability in the original language for other legitimate readings of the Biblical text. It points out that every translation has some level of interpretation and that no Bible translation is inspired, but only the original text. It also explains how the argument that men and women are equal but have different roles is false and can't be used to support female subordination. Two minor clarification: the Greek word for "head" can mean "source" in addition to "leader, ruler, one having authority over." Regarding elders, Titus 1:6 should be taken as the intended reference instead of the mention of First Tim. 1:6. This is the first video for this video series.