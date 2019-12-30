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The David Knight Show (12-30-19) Full Show - Concealed Carry Church Goer Saves Lives
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7 views • December 30, 2019
This week, a church full of worshipers in White Settlement, TX became the target for a madman bent on killing as many as possible. He tragically killed two innocent people, but thanks to the fast reaction of a fellow parishioner, the shooting was stopped a mere 6 seconds after it started. By using his own private pistol, Jack Wilson killed the shooter and saved countless lives. Also in this episode, we receive a call from beloved French Quarter patriot Bad Ass Uncle Sam, who was attacked by an angry liberal and may be under arrest for reaching for his gun to defend himself. Harrison Smith sits in for David Knight.
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