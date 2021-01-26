Impeachment 2.0: When Will The Backfire Begin?

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Yesterday the House impeachment 2.0 team marched impeachment papers over to the Senate for trial. With even President Biden doubting a conviction of citizen Trump, is there a point where what increasingly appears to be a show trial backfires politically for the Democrats and for a president who is desperately trying to sell the slogan "unity" to a divided America? Is there any Constitutional provision for removing a president from office who has already been removed from office? Will this start a trend in retroactively impeaching past presidents? Or pro-actively impeaching presidential candidates?
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