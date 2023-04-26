Ayuda Social - Episodio 6 "No descuides las oportunidades para bendecir a los demás"

A veces uno, no tiene programadas las cosas
pero Dios te pone en el camino
una oportunidad de hacer la diferencia,
puede ser algo pequeño o tal vez algo grande
pero debes aprovechar ese momento para bendecir a los demás.
Y si dedicas un pequeño tiempo en ayudar a alguien
ese será un tiempo bien aprovechado. Ayúdanos a Ayudar!
