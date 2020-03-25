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Earth's Role in our Universe
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14 views • March 25, 2020
November 2019
"Once the Earth is lit, and enlightened, Earth’s candle helps light many millions of candles all around it. Earth's role is highly important and coveted." ~ Eir Ar, Blue Avian
For more information, channelings & transcripts go to... www.AscensionCalling.com
"Once the Earth is lit, and enlightened, Earth’s candle helps light many millions of candles all around it. Earth's role is highly important and coveted." ~ Eir Ar, Blue Avian
For more information, channelings & transcripts go to... www.AscensionCalling.com
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