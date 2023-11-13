Create New Account
Norwegian shipping company has banned Electric Vehicles from its ferries, due to FIRE risk
Electric vehicles are so prone to spontaneously bursting into flames—which are virtually impossible to put out—that a Norwegian shipping company has banned them from its ferries, citing a ship that sank last February after the EVs it was carrying caught fire and couldn't be extinguished.

Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media

climate change hoax, ev fire risk, electric vehicle ban

