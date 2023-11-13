Norwegian shipping company has banned Electric Vehicles from its ferries, due to FIRE risk

Electric vehicles are so prone to spontaneously bursting into flames—which are virtually impossible to put out—that a Norwegian shipping company has banned them from its ferries, citing a ship that sank last February after the EVs it was carrying caught fire and couldn't be extinguished.
