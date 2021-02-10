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My Bias Against Religion
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20 views • February 10, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3434/the-case-for-donald-trump-call-in-show-september-28th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3434-the-case-for-donald-trump-call-in-show-september-28th-2016
Question: “After watching your video titled ‘Evidence for God?’, I reached a dilemma that I cannot solve. I am considering the possibly that there are some truths that are better left unknown. I have come to believe that atheism by itself is legitimate, however I fear for a world full of atheists because vanity and arrogance can so easily take over when one rejects the notion of a divine supervisor. With the liability inherent in atheism, how do I reconcile truth with morality?”
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3434/the-case-for-donald-trump-call-in-show-september-28th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3434-the-case-for-donald-trump-call-in-show-september-28th-2016
Question: “After watching your video titled ‘Evidence for God?’, I reached a dilemma that I cannot solve. I am considering the possibly that there are some truths that are better left unknown. I have come to believe that atheism by itself is legitimate, however I fear for a world full of atheists because vanity and arrogance can so easily take over when one rejects the notion of a divine supervisor. With the liability inherent in atheism, how do I reconcile truth with morality?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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