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Obama Spills The Beans, Feds Warn Of Hacks, School System Broken Beyond Repair & Liars Rule The Day
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260 views • April 25, 2022
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Sources used in video:
Obama admits you're a guinea pig - https://en-volve.com/2022/04/22/obama-admits-big-pharma-used-billions-of-people-as-covid-19-clinical-trial-guinea-pigs/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pipedream malware toolkit for causing chaos - https://techhq.com/2022/04/us-fed-warns-of-state-hackers-targeting-industrial-control-systems/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wuhan can delete secret files - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82405/wuhan-lab-allowed-to-destroy-secret-files-under-its-partnership-with-us-national-lab-agreement.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Google funds lab leak denier - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/04/21/google-funded-prominent-lab-leak-denier/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Gender clinics in 2007, and now - https://twitter.com/GenderMapper/status/1517048493457780738?ref_src=aimlessnews
Quite the coincidence, bill gates and our situation - https://twitter.com/HEYDOCGAYE/status/1517524479303458816?ref_src=aimlessnews
Baltimore schools scam for $10 million - https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2022/04/22/ig-report-baltimore-city-schools-had-more-than-900-ghost-students-costing-taxpayers-10-million-n464269?ref_src=aimlessnews
Moderna and Pfizer CFO's step down - https://welovetrump.com/2022/04/23/moderna-pfizer-cfos-both-stepped-down-days-apart/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Prostitution clients leaked, there are no accidents - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/sarah-lawrence-sex-cult-prostitution-client-list-accidentally-leaks-includes-hedge-fund?ref_src=aimlessnews
Todays kid fucker news - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10736539/PA-man-22-accused-raping-four-year-old-twins-spits-photographers-hes-booked-jail.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Red shoe club - https://twitter.com/LaineyWasi/status/1517630822169427970?ref_src=aimlessnews
These democrat communists really are sick - https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/435058-hickenlooper-tells-story-of-attending-deep-throat-with-his-mother-at-town/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Flashback, they've been lying a long time - https://twitter.com/Crypsis12/status/1517557908640133121?ref_src=aimlessnews
And they're still lying - https://twitter.com/Crypsis12/status/1517590716892938240?ref_src=aimlessnews
Flintstones, we'll have a gay old time - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yk0dzVNcnIk
Calling the chickens - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ym7IC6X-HcI
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1518067620301443073?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Toto - Hold The Line - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htgr3pvBr-I&;list=PLGBuKfnErZlAkaUUy57-mR97f8SBgMNHh&index=22
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Let Me Know If Your IRA Transfer Is Finalized At [email protected]
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Obama admits you're a guinea pig - https://en-volve.com/2022/04/22/obama-admits-big-pharma-used-billions-of-people-as-covid-19-clinical-trial-guinea-pigs/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Pipedream malware toolkit for causing chaos - https://techhq.com/2022/04/us-fed-warns-of-state-hackers-targeting-industrial-control-systems/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Wuhan can delete secret files - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/82405/wuhan-lab-allowed-to-destroy-secret-files-under-its-partnership-with-us-national-lab-agreement.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Google funds lab leak denier - https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/04/21/google-funded-prominent-lab-leak-denier/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Gender clinics in 2007, and now - https://twitter.com/GenderMapper/status/1517048493457780738?ref_src=aimlessnews
Quite the coincidence, bill gates and our situation - https://twitter.com/HEYDOCGAYE/status/1517524479303458816?ref_src=aimlessnews
Baltimore schools scam for $10 million - https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2022/04/22/ig-report-baltimore-city-schools-had-more-than-900-ghost-students-costing-taxpayers-10-million-n464269?ref_src=aimlessnews
Moderna and Pfizer CFO's step down - https://welovetrump.com/2022/04/23/moderna-pfizer-cfos-both-stepped-down-days-apart/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Prostitution clients leaked, there are no accidents - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/sarah-lawrence-sex-cult-prostitution-client-list-accidentally-leaks-includes-hedge-fund?ref_src=aimlessnews
Todays kid fucker news - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10736539/PA-man-22-accused-raping-four-year-old-twins-spits-photographers-hes-booked-jail.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Red shoe club - https://twitter.com/LaineyWasi/status/1517630822169427970?ref_src=aimlessnews
These democrat communists really are sick - https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/435058-hickenlooper-tells-story-of-attending-deep-throat-with-his-mother-at-town/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Flashback, they've been lying a long time - https://twitter.com/Crypsis12/status/1517557908640133121?ref_src=aimlessnews
And they're still lying - https://twitter.com/Crypsis12/status/1517590716892938240?ref_src=aimlessnews
Flintstones, we'll have a gay old time - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yk0dzVNcnIk
Calling the chickens - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ym7IC6X-HcI
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1518067620301443073?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Toto - Hold The Line - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htgr3pvBr-I&;list=PLGBuKfnErZlAkaUUy57-mR97f8SBgMNHh&index=22
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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