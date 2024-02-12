Create New Account
The Miracle Of Our Lady Of Fatima. The 3rd message for humanity
 The evil scheme the angle told the children about, was the zionist jew bolshevik Marxist communists that killed the Czar and murdered millions of Russian Christians after the jewish communist revolution in 1917, the same year as this miraculous event took place. WW1 was still happening. Now the jews evil scheme has come to America, where the evil jews have subverted our entire country. We must take the zionist murdering anti Christ jew boot off of Americas neck.

politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

