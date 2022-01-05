CHINA LOCKING DOWN MILLIONS OF PEOPLE AT A TIME TO STOP AMERICAN NEURO WARFARE

CHINA REALIZES IT IS UNDER NEUROLOGICAL ATTACK BY AMERICAN NEURO-WARFARE AND MUST VACCINATE ITS OWN POPULATION AND DEPLOY ITS OWN TECHNOLOGY BEFORE CHINESE POPULATION IS OVERWHELMED BY AMERICAN & BRITISH TECHNOLOGY



China was set up. Wuhan was a trap door set up by Americans who attacked first before Chinese could master its technology of neuro-weapons.



COVID-19 is an American and European Neuro-Weapon to turn the world into a neuro-society, neuro-economy, etc. A Deadly White Rabbit used as a Eugenics Program to control and reduce the global population, using Climate Control and other forms of Missattribution, Disinformation & Misinformation to achieve their insidious goals



Notice that the leak of CORONAVIRUS was synchronized with Chinese Lunar New Year. The largest mass movement migration of people in the world. Why would the Chinese unleash the technology and destroy its own people and economy?



China is trying to hold back its own population from being overwhelmed by American & British neuro-warfare until it can deploy its own neuroweapon-technology but to do that it must get its own population to accept its own vaccines (Sino-Pharm) and remotely tie down its own population with this technology and that takes time. The Americans and Europeans struck first, before China fully developed its own neuroweapons program and became to powerful to control



China is under neuro-attack by American and British Neuroweapons but cannot disclose the truth to its own people because it would cause social and civil upheaval and stop its own technology from being deployed



CORONAVIRUS is a new form of neuro-warfare unleashed on the world under a secret protocol, using a viral delivery system which will rapidly infect the entire human race, quickly and unexplainably found in other countries where those infected had no direct or indirect connection to China at all



With rapid advances in Medicine, Chemistry, Engineering, and other disciplines, Neuroscience now includes the study of Cellular, Molecular, Structural, Functional and Evolutionary Development of the human body, including the mind and central nervous system



With molecular & cellular studies of individual nerve cells, Neuroscience is no longer just a field of medicine. It has crossed the threshold of medical science and is now a chief weapons platform used by the major intelligence agencies of the world



The American & European Intelligence Agencies are seeking to transform the world into a multilateral neuro-society & neuro-economy to follow the carefully orchestrated collapse of the currency based system, which has already begun with new crypto currency exchanges rapidly developing between governments around the world



COVID-19 is a Biotech Engineered Viral Based Delivery System for new nanoparticulates that are naturally self-assembling and self-replicating allowing for an active and adaptive biological block-chain of self functioning - nanoscaffolding - neuro-tech that can easily, reproducibly, self modify in each newly infected host



Once infected the nanotechnology & biotechnology migrates through the blood stream to the brain and adheres to the neurotransmitters of the victims brain, allowing for the nanoparticles to speak to and decode those neurotransmitters through a process called transcranial brain stimulation achieved through the infrastructure of a global system of thousands of Exascale Supercomputers, already in place, using electromagnetic low frequency waves emitted from towers, satellites and mobile platforms. Enough to monitor the brain waves of every human being on Earth who is actively plugged into the system



COVID-19 was a secretly controlled global release of genetically engineered biotechnology using nanoparticulates as a basic strong-arm for the re-design and re-structure of the biological blood stock and DNA gene pool of the entire human race. That is why they so quickly found new cases of COVID-19 around the world that had no connection at all to China. Many of these new cases of infections were retroactively traced to back people who never visited China and had no direct or indirect contact with anyone else who did



It is neuro-warfare utilized as a viral scaffolding system so that each new host infected by COVID-19 provides a rapid multiplier for infection of other humans creating a global delivery system for the genetic re-engineering and new evolutionary development of mankind, from Human to Trans-Human; for the introduction of NEURO-REALITY to forcefully integrate humanity into a new cybernetic evolution of mankind for the global transformation of the human race by the re-engineering of global patterns of neuro-tech to turn the world into a multilateral neuro-society & neuro-economy culminating in a New World Order