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A Fog of Ambiguity - Clip from "Taxi to the Dark Side" (2007)
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54 views • September 07, 2021
From Alex Gibney's Academy Award-winning documentary "Taxi to the Dark Side" comes this troubling clip, which looks at the "fog of ambiguity" around the Bush Administration's justifications for torture and circumventing the Geneva Conventions.
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