Watch Pakistan: Deep State Playbook.

WATCH PAKISTAN: The Deep State Playbook
Imran Khan was voted in as Prime Minister of Pakistan by the people.
In April, 2022 - he was removed from power, and a [CIA puppet] was installed as PM of Pakistan.
Millions of Pakistanis rallied in the streets, and Kahn was accused of TERRORISM for questioning the election…
He and his supporters were marching to the Capital to demand a snap election when HE WAS SHOT by a would-be assassin.
At least 1 heroic man lost his life struggling with the shooter, and 10 were injured, including Imran Khan.
Take the time to watch this excellent interview with him, and understand the chess-moves being played around the world.
This is the Great Awakening - Worldwide!
https://youtu.be/Vt7U-WctTrs
@SecComms on Telegram
