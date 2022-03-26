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See the Video of Biden Confirming Engineered 'Food Shortages' as Globalist Depopulation Op Sweeps Through Humanity
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60 views • March 26, 2022
President Joe Biden warned Americans to expect food shortages in the future, citing the Russia-Ukraine war and the sanctions imposed by Western nations as the reason.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-biden-warns-of-incoming-food-shortages-its-gonna-be-real/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/wto-chief-warns-rising-food-prices-may-prompt-unrest-in-poor-countries/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-biden-warns-of-incoming-food-shortages-its-gonna-be-real/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/wto-chief-warns-rising-food-prices-may-prompt-unrest-in-poor-countries/
Up to 75% Off Now at InfowarsStore.com
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