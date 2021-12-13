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Urine Therapy: Waste or Self-Healing Medicine?
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1102 views • December 13, 2021
https://www.kellybroganmd.com/blog/urine-therapy-waste-or-self-healing-medicine
When I crossed the bridge from allopathy to holism, I walked along a path paved with science. My rational protector needed proof, not only to believe, but then to defend my departure from the fold of conventional medicine.
These days, I am driven by intuition and experience and an awareness of the role that belief plays in health and wellness.
So, when I heard about urine therapy from trusted colleagues several times in one week, I felt the call to begin my exploration of what could be a life transformative self-healing modality for you and yours.
First, I had to unlearn that urine is a "waste product" and understand that it is comprised of hundreds of substances and the conceptual benefits of auto-ingestion and application lies in the reabsorption of nutrients, hormones, enzymes, urea, immune factors, salt, and more. And that this tincture is specifically designed for you.
Despite documented origins in Ayurvedic medicine (called Shivambu), clinical evidence from physicians, institutes, and self-healers over the past 100 years, known examples of the consumption of urine for those in emergency states of dehydration because of shipwreck and combat, and the fact that babies in utero are drinking and bathing in their own urine, this practice has been suppressed and maligned by even the alt health communities.
In the modern climate of sovereignty-oriented consciousness, this self-sourced, guided, and administered therapy may be a powerful tool in your arsenal. Here's a discussion with Erik who healed himself of cancer with urine therapy and an interview that my colleague, Dr. Amandha Vollmer did to help you decide!
Resources:
Amazing compendium! https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2021/04/22/urine-therapy/#more-5231
The Golden Fountain by Coen Van Der Kroon
The Water of Life by J.W. Armstrong
Link referenced in video above: https://www.anandkunj.org/damar-tantra-yoga/
When I crossed the bridge from allopathy to holism, I walked along a path paved with science. My rational protector needed proof, not only to believe, but then to defend my departure from the fold of conventional medicine.
These days, I am driven by intuition and experience and an awareness of the role that belief plays in health and wellness.
So, when I heard about urine therapy from trusted colleagues several times in one week, I felt the call to begin my exploration of what could be a life transformative self-healing modality for you and yours.
First, I had to unlearn that urine is a "waste product" and understand that it is comprised of hundreds of substances and the conceptual benefits of auto-ingestion and application lies in the reabsorption of nutrients, hormones, enzymes, urea, immune factors, salt, and more. And that this tincture is specifically designed for you.
Despite documented origins in Ayurvedic medicine (called Shivambu), clinical evidence from physicians, institutes, and self-healers over the past 100 years, known examples of the consumption of urine for those in emergency states of dehydration because of shipwreck and combat, and the fact that babies in utero are drinking and bathing in their own urine, this practice has been suppressed and maligned by even the alt health communities.
In the modern climate of sovereignty-oriented consciousness, this self-sourced, guided, and administered therapy may be a powerful tool in your arsenal. Here's a discussion with Erik who healed himself of cancer with urine therapy and an interview that my colleague, Dr. Amandha Vollmer did to help you decide!
Resources:
Amazing compendium! https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2021/04/22/urine-therapy/#more-5231
The Golden Fountain by Coen Van Der Kroon
The Water of Life by J.W. Armstrong
Link referenced in video above: https://www.anandkunj.org/damar-tantra-yoga/
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