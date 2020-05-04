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Software Program or Soul?
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19 views • May 04, 2020
This is a sermon for May 3, 2020 in which I discuss what is required spiritually to face our situation. I discuss the banning of David Icke and how truth-tellers are now being forced underground. Find audio and text on my website, www.johnshuck.com
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